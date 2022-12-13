Globos de Oro 2023: Mira quiénes son los nominados

ryder skye an amazing day at the office sexy teens nude beach nicole kidman eyes wide shut nude
martes, 13 de diciembre del 2022

Tras accidente, plantean regular uso de pirotecnia

Por:

Redacción AM

diciembre 13, 2022

AM de Querétaro

Los Globos de Oro están a la vuelta de la esquina y se ha dado a conocer a los nominados, busca tu película o serie favorita en la lista

Terminó la espera, pues este lunes se dio a conocer los nominados a la 80 edición de los ‘Globos de Oro’, o por su traducción en ingles, los ‘Golden Globes 2023’ y no podemos estar más que emocionados.

La ceremonia de entrega de premios más importante en el mundo del cine se realizará el próximo 10 de enero del 2023, y tendrá lugar en la ciudad de Beverly Hills, Los Ángeles.

Tras un año de no haberse transmitido, los ‘Globos de Oro’ regresan para premiar a las series y películas más destacadas, donde Guillermo del Toro con ‘Pinocho’ es una de las favoritas por el público y aclamada por la crítica.

Lista de los nominados por categoría a los Globos de Oro

A menos de un mes para que se celebre este magno evento, ya se dieron a conocer los nominados, aquí te dejamos la lista, ¿tu serie o película favorita se encuentra nominada?

T.V.

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia

  • Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión

  • Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
  • Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
  • Diego Luna, “Andor”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión

  • Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
  • Laura Linney, “Ozark”
  • Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
  • Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”
  • Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

  • Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
  • Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
  • Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

  • Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”
  • Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
  • Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”
  • Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”
  • Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “The Crown”
  • “House of the Dragon”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Severance”

Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión

  • “Black Bird”
  • “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • “Pam and Tommy”
  • “The Dropout”
  • “The White Lotus: Sicily”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”m
  • Julia Garner, “Ozark”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
  • Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

  • F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
  • Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”
  • Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
  • Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Wednesday”

Películas

Mejor Película – musical o comedia

  • “Babylon”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor Película – Drama

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “TAR”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor Película en lengua extranjera

  • “RRR” (India)
  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
  • “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
  • “Close” (Belgium)
  • “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

Mejor Guión

  • Todd Field, “Tár”
  • Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at
  • Once”
  • The Banshees of Inisherin, “Martin McDonagh”
  • Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Mejor Canción original

  • “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)
  • “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)
  • “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
  • “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
  • “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)

Mejor Actor de reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Brad Pitt, “Babylon”
  • Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Mejor Actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
  • Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Mejor Actor de Comedia o Musical

  • Diego Calva, “Babylon”
  • Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • Adam Driver, “White Noise”
  • Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Mejor Película animada

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “Turning Red”

Mejor Actor de película – Drama

  • Austin Butler, “Elvis”
  • Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
  • Hugh Jackman, “The Son”
  • Bill Nighy, “Living”
  • Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Mejor Actriz de película – Drama

  • Cate Blanchett, “TAR”
  • Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”
  • Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
  • Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
  • Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor Actriz de película – Musical o comedia

  • Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
  • Margot Robbie, “Babylon”
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”
  • Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You Leo Grande”
  • Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Director -película

  • James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”
  • Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Mejor Banda sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”
  • Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
  • John Williams, “The Fabelmans”
  • Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

