Globos de Oro 2023: Mira quiénes son los nominados

Terminó la espera, pues este lunes se dio a conocer los nominados a la 80 edición de los ‘Globos de Oro’, o por su traducción en ingles, los ‘Golden Globes 2023’ y no podemos estar más que emocionados.
La ceremonia de entrega de premios más importante en el mundo del cine se realizará el próximo 10 de enero del 2023, y tendrá lugar en la ciudad de Beverly Hills, Los Ángeles.
Tras un año de no haberse transmitido, los ‘Globos de Oro’ regresan para premiar a las series y películas más destacadas, donde Guillermo del Toro con ‘Pinocho’ es una de las favoritas por el público y aclamada por la crítica.
Lista de los nominados por categoría a los Globos de Oro
A menos de un mes para que se celebre este magno evento, ya se dieron a conocer los nominados, aquí te dejamos la lista, ¿tu serie o película favorita se encuentra nominada?
T.V.
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión — Musical o Comedia
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
- Diego Luna, “Andor”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión
- Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
- Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
- Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”
- Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Mejor serie de televisión dramática
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión
- “Black Bird”
- “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Pam and Tommy”
- “The Dropout”
- “The White Lotus: Sicily”
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”m
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
- Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”
- Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
- Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”
Mejor Serie de Televisión – Musical o Comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Wednesday”
Películas
Mejor Película – musical o comedia
- “Babylon”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
Mejor Película – Drama
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Elvis”
- “The Fabelmans”
- “TAR”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Mejor Película en lengua extranjera
- “RRR” (India)
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
- “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
- “Close” (Belgium)
- “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)
Mejor Guión
- Todd Field, “Tár”
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at
- Once”
- The Banshees of Inisherin, “Martin McDonagh”
- Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
Mejor Canción original
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)
- “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)
Mejor Actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Brad Pitt, “Babylon”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Mejor Actriz de reparto
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
- Carey Mulligan, “She Said”
Mejor Actor de Comedia o Musical
- Diego Calva, “Babylon”
- Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- Adam Driver, “White Noise”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”
Mejor Película animada
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
- “Turning Red”
Mejor Actor de película – Drama
- Austin Butler, “Elvis”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
- Hugh Jackman, “The Son”
- Bill Nighy, “Living”
- Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”
Mejor Actriz de película – Drama
- Cate Blanchett, “TAR”
- Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
- Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Actriz de película – Musical o comedia
- Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
- Margot Robbie, “Babylon”
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”
- Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You Leo Grande”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor Director -película
- James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Mejor Banda sonora
- Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”
- Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
- John Williams, “The Fabelmans”
- Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Lista completa de las nominaciones a @globosdeoro 2023. La histórica ceremonia de la 80ma edición se transmitirá el 10 de enero por @nbc @peacock, con Jerrod Carmichael como anfitrión.https://t.co/HuA3lJafwU pic.twitter.com/0cEvNGwgzw
— Globos de Oro (@globosdeoro) December 12, 2022