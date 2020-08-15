Así filman ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Revelan detalles de la filmación de Jurassic World
La nueva película de ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, ha reanudado su producción después de haber sido suspendida debido a la pandemia mundial, y como adelanto han sido compartido nuevas imágenes del set.
Las nuevas fotos fueron compartidas como parte de un artículo de The New York Times, llevando a cuadro las nuevas medidas de seguridad implementadas en el set de ‘Dominion’.
Se pueden apreciar algunos animatronics de dinosaurios.
También la actriz Bryce quien interpreta a Claire Dearing y comparte set con Chris Pratt y Owen Grady compartió en su cuenta de Instagram algunos detalles del rodaje de la tercera parte de Jurassic World, la cual se había retrasado a causa del coronavirus.
Going back to work I’m reminded that when people work together, pretty much anything is possible. The intersection of a global pandemic and a revolution has emphasized (in every industry) how flawed current systems are. Even more, it’s shown how as a collective we have an opportunity to transform the infrastructure of the entertainment industry in its entirety and for the better. Though the changes on sets are a product of a COVID world, I and so many others believe many of the protocols will last far beyond the current visible crisis. Protocols around effective communication, collaborative decision-making, and consent and touch are examples of a system that above all prioritizes equity. We are rebuilding set dynamics and creating an environment in which all parties feel safe, heard, and supported. That’s a space we will strive for, pandemic or not. The only way for any of us to remain safe is having access to support and information and the power to speak up. It’s time that we all step into that power. While there are unforeseen challenges ahead (because who knows what else 2020 has in store for us), our Jurassic family is an adaptable group. I am so unbelievably fortunate to be able to go back to work with this group of guinea pigs — read the full @nytimes article in my bio! 👆 📸: John Wilson/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
Bryce Dallas Howard dijo al diario estadounidense The New York Times que “era afortunada de poder volver a trabajar con la familia Jurassic World”, a quienes calificó como “conejillos de indias”