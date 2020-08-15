Así filman ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Redacción

La nueva película de ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, ha reanudado su producción después de haber sido suspendida debido a la pandemia mundial, y como adelanto han sido compartido nuevas imágenes del set.

Las nuevas fotos fueron compartidas como parte de un artículo de The New York Times, llevando a cuadro las nuevas medidas de seguridad implementadas en el set de ‘Dominion’.

Production finds a way! Read how Jurassic World: Dominion has gone back into production with safety protocols at 💯. https://t.co/ejKAwFXj5t

— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) August 13, 2020