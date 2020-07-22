Cumpleaños de Selena Gomez en tendencia por sus fans

Fans de Selena Gomez, marcaron tendencia en redes con el hashtag #28YearsWithSelena
Selena Gomez cumple 28 años de edad, y también le tocó celébralo en cuarentena, sus fans empezaron a felicitarla desde muy temprano en redes sociales. Señalando lo mucho que la quieren y admiran, por su música, personalidad y por las buenas acciones que ha realizado para los más necesitados.
Miren lo que es selena gomez, solo puedo sentir amor por ella
Selena Marie Gomez, nació el 22 de julio de 1992 en Grand Prairie (Texas), Estados Unidos. Fue la primera hija del mexicano Ricardo Joel Gómez y la antigua actriz de teatro estadounidense Mandy Teefey.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Desde el 2008, la cantante, ha formado parte de campañas para ayudar a la UNICEF siendo portavoz en múltiples ocasiones. De hecho, es la persona más joven en tener este título como embajadora. Incluso muchas veces, lo que ha recaudado en sus giras va donado. En el 2014 por su labor en la institución recibió un premio.
La embajadora de la UNICEF, fue sido diagnosticada con Lupus, una enfermedad que le llevó a sufrir complicaciones y casi pierde la vida, su mejor amiga decidió donarle un riñón, lo que le salvo la vida.
La también actriz, participó en el 2008 en una campaña llamada «UR Votes Count», en la que apoyó a más de 50 mil adolescentes a aprender sobre los candidatos de las elecciones presidenciales de ese entonces.
Alright. Speaking from my heart for over an hour to someone who puts those thoughts into paid words can be hard for me. The older I get the more I want my voice to be mine. This is all apart of my work within an industry that’s been around longer than all of us have been. The purpose of my interview was three fold. My work with A21, my new collection with Coach, and some new music. As I’m aware there will always be interests in one’s personal life because that’s the pace of our ‘social’ generation. I’m grateful for my position and I will always find ways to make my job more about others and giving back— all while having the best time with my music, fashion, film and my love for learning about the world that I’m eager to tap into more and more. Church is a name for something far more personal. There’s always agenda seeking information on such a subject and I understand why. Rarely do I mention church (and I didn’t) , but I’ll always feel comfortable talking about my values and beliefs. I respect that from everyone and anyone. I understand that reporters are working to grab the attention of a reader, however I will always work to ensure that what is public represents my truth. I’m a bit bummed but rarely surprised. Y’all know me and my heart. I can’t help it. So I’ll post some of MY photos from the collection and work with A21. My heart. And maybe edit my actual lyrics as you will all hear it soon 😊 I love you guys to the moon and back. For more information on the work I do with A21 please, please visit link in my bio. So much more on that soon!
En su cuenta oficial de Instagram, cuenta con más de 183 millones de seguidores, hace unos años fue la artista más seguida en dicha red social, colocando varias de sus fotos en el ranking de las publicaciones con mayor número de me encanta.
