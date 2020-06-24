“Dona
AM Querétaro
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailLinkedInWhatsApp
TrendingViral

Instagram apoya a negocios que cerraron por racismo

Estefany González
4 min. de lectura
Instagram apoya a negocios que cerraron por racismo
Instagram apoya a negocios que cerraron por racismo
   

¡Danos un clic en el botón de favorito en Google News!

Más noticias del AM de Querétaro

La plataforma hizo un llamado a su comunidad de internautas para apoyar a los negocios que han cerrado sus puertas

Las conmociones económicas creadas por COVID-19 han afectado más a las empresas minoritarias, en parte porque se concentran en industrias afectadas como la hostelería, tienen menos capital de trabajo y se ven desproporcionadamente afectadas por la falta de cuidado. Según Instagram, debido a la pandemia, el 41% de los dueños de negocios propiedad de negros han tenido que cerrar sus puertas. La red social, reunió recursos de la comunidad de Instagram que ofrecen consejos sobre cómo puede ayudar a las empresas en riesgo, que bien pueden servir para todos los negocios locales y vulnerables.

Tómese el tiempo para escuchar, leer y aprender:

Comprender cómo las desigualdades institucionales afectan la supervivencia empresarial.

Se un auténtico aliado

Asegúrese de tomar la acción correcta, cómo tomarse el tiempo para estudiar la historia de la injusticia racial y centrarse en contratar y exhibir a más personas de color en sus productos y alimentos.

Compre en negocios vulnerables

La mejor manera de apoyar a cualquier empresa es comprar sus productos y servicios.

Generar apoyo monetario

Use su plataforma y herramientas de donación para impulsar la recaudación de fondos para las empresas. Pueden solicitar recursos como el Programa de subsidios para negocios propiedad de negros de Facebook en los EE. UU.

Mostrar apoyo a empresas afectadas

Promocione negocios en Instagram compartiendo su contenido, mencionando en Historias y / o en vivo con ellos.

Ofrecer ayuda

Si pueden, ofrezcan soporte compartiendo conocimientos en su campo de especialización u ofreciendo servicios con descuento a las empresas que lo necesitan.

Diversifique su contenido y contrate creadores negros

Utilicen imágenes representativas e inclusivas en el contenido creativo de su empresa y busque activamente contratar fotógrafos, diseñadores, productores, vendedores y creadores negros.

Además, Instagram está lanzando un llamado ‘kit de herramientas de solidaridad’ que incluirá: pegatinas creadas por artistas negros (en la foto de @ Marco.Cheats , @AndreaPippins y @MinaElise ) que estarán disponibles todo el mes.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

As jacks-of-all-trades creatives, husband and wife business partners Temiloluwa Coker and Afritina Coker wanted an outlet for their many skills that could also provide creative opportunities for their community. Together they founded Coker Studio (@cokerstudio), a multidisciplinary creative house specializing in graphic design and photography, based in Dallas. They see their social media presence as a channel for encouraging and inspiring other creatives and connecting with other startups and bigger brands. “Our entire business model is based on the idea of lifting as we climb,” they say. “We use our access to be able to intentionally hire people of color for client work they might not have initially thought they’d be in a space to do. There is nothing homogenous about this world. So, to have marketing materials or photography or artwork created by a people who all look alike, for a people who all look alike, is limiting the colorful and amazing variety of diversity.”

Una publicación compartida por Facebook for Business (@facebookforbusiness) el

“Salud
Agréganos en Telegram
Suscribete
Notificación de
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Te puede interesar

Dengue en Querétaro

AM de Querétaro pausa su edición impresa en junio de 2020

Cuidado del agua

Temporada de calor

Transporte público

Atención negocios

Evita fugas de agua

Apoyos alimentarios

  • 300x250px_C-01-2.png

Dona sangre y salva vidas

Reutiliza el agua

Líquido sanitizante

bayan escort mersin escort diyarbakır escort elazığ escort hatay escort