Instagram apoya a negocios que cerraron por racismo

La plataforma hizo un llamado a su comunidad de internautas para apoyar a los negocios que han cerrado sus puertas
Las conmociones económicas creadas por COVID-19 han afectado más a las empresas minoritarias, en parte porque se concentran en industrias afectadas como la hostelería, tienen menos capital de trabajo y se ven desproporcionadamente afectadas por la falta de cuidado. Según Instagram, debido a la pandemia, el 41% de los dueños de negocios propiedad de negros han tenido que cerrar sus puertas. La red social, reunió recursos de la comunidad de Instagram que ofrecen consejos sobre cómo puede ayudar a las empresas en riesgo, que bien pueden servir para todos los negocios locales y vulnerables.
Looking for ways to support Black-owned businesses? Check out this guide from Instagram for Business with helpful suggestions and resources. https://t.co/AjLYKlUSIb pic.twitter.com/znVY913oaD
— Instagram (@instagram) June 19, 2020
Tómese el tiempo para escuchar, leer y aprender:
Comprender cómo las desigualdades institucionales afectan la supervivencia empresarial.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
BUY BLACK. Your protests and donations are crucial right now but so is long-term economic change. This is a resource that you can bookmark and return to, so tag your favorite black-owned businesses below (can only tag a max of 20 in the image). Sources: Annual Business Survey 2017 (released May 2020), Robert Fairlie, an economics professor at the University of California at Santa Cruz May 2020, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, April 2020, Center for Responsible Lending, April 2020 Thank you @aurorajames for prompting this research. Go to @15percentpledge to sign the petition and find out more. #buyblack
Se un auténtico aliado
Asegúrese de tomar la acción correcta, cómo tomarse el tiempo para estudiar la historia de la injusticia racial y centrarse en contratar y exhibir a más personas de color en sus productos y alimentos.
Compre en negocios vulnerables
La mejor manera de apoyar a cualquier empresa es comprar sus productos y servicios.
Generar apoyo monetario
Use su plataforma y herramientas de donación para impulsar la recaudación de fondos para las empresas. Pueden solicitar recursos como el Programa de subsidios para negocios propiedad de negros de Facebook en los EE. UU.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We’re investing $100 million in Black-owned small businesses, Black creators and nonprofits that serve the Black community in the US. That includes $75 million in grants to support Black-owned businesses and nonprofits that serve the Black community and $25 million in support of Black content creators. Click the link in bio for more details.
Mostrar apoyo a empresas afectadas
Promocione negocios en Instagram compartiendo su contenido, mencionando en Historias y / o en vivo con ellos.
Ofrecer ayuda
Si pueden, ofrezcan soporte compartiendo conocimientos en su campo de especialización u ofreciendo servicios con descuento a las empresas que lo necesitan.
Diversifique su contenido y contrate creadores negros
Utilicen imágenes representativas e inclusivas en el contenido creativo de su empresa y busque activamente contratar fotógrafos, diseñadores, productores, vendedores y creadores negros.
Además, Instagram está lanzando un llamado ‘kit de herramientas de solidaridad’ que incluirá: pegatinas creadas por artistas negros (en la foto de @ Marco.Cheats , @AndreaPippins y @MinaElise ) que estarán disponibles todo el mes.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
As jacks-of-all-trades creatives, husband and wife business partners Temiloluwa Coker and Afritina Coker wanted an outlet for their many skills that could also provide creative opportunities for their community. Together they founded Coker Studio (@cokerstudio), a multidisciplinary creative house specializing in graphic design and photography, based in Dallas. They see their social media presence as a channel for encouraging and inspiring other creatives and connecting with other startups and bigger brands. “Our entire business model is based on the idea of lifting as we climb,” they say. “We use our access to be able to intentionally hire people of color for client work they might not have initially thought they’d be in a space to do. There is nothing homogenous about this world. So, to have marketing materials or photography or artwork created by a people who all look alike, for a people who all look alike, is limiting the colorful and amazing variety of diversity.”