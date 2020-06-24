Instagram apoya a negocios que cerraron por racismo

Las conmociones económicas creadas por COVID-19 han afectado más a las empresas minoritarias, en parte porque se concentran en industrias afectadas como la hostelería, tienen menos capital de trabajo y se ven desproporcionadamente afectadas por la falta de cuidado. Según Instagram, debido a la pandemia, el 41% de los dueños de negocios propiedad de negros han tenido que cerrar sus puertas. La red social, reunió recursos de la comunidad de Instagram que ofrecen consejos sobre cómo puede ayudar a las empresas en riesgo, que bien pueden servir para todos los negocios locales y vulnerables.

Looking for ways to support Black-owned businesses? Check out this guide from Instagram for Business with helpful suggestions and resources. https://t.co/AjLYKlUSIb pic.twitter.com/znVY913oaD

