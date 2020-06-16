“Dona
martes, 16 de junio de 2020
AM Querétaro
AM Querétaro
Estefany González
2 horas ago
3 min. de lectura
Selena Gómez cede su Instagram a líderes y activistas / Foto: Especial
   

Selena Gomez, es una de las celebridades que se ha sumado a la campaña de ‘Black Lives Matter’

Selena Gómez, que es una de las celebridades más seguidas en Instagram, ha estado cediendo su cuenta de redes sociales en los últimos tiempos a líderes y activistas negros para resaltar su trabajo.

Esta semana cedió su cuenta a Ruby Bridges, una activista de derechos civiles que en la década de 1960 fue una de las primeras estudiantes negras en integrarse en una escuela para blancos en Estados Unidos.

Las imágenes de archivo compartidas por Brigdes muestran la Escuela Primaria William Frantz en Nueva Orleans en 1960 y son parte del documental The Children Were Watching, que analiza los primeros días de la integración escolar en esa ciudad.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

This footage hasn’t been seen before now. It will show the courage that our Black & Brown Families had during the Civil Rights Movement of 1960! I also wanted to highlight a story that’s connected to my story. I felt like it was important to show our Brown brothers and sisters that they were also involved in the Civil Rights Movement, especially that day when I entered the school. You will see footage that highlights the courageous Gabriel family and moments around Daisy Gabriel, a mother who was trying to bring her daughter to school the day that I integrated the school. It is such a heart wrenching video to see the sacrifices she had to make trying to bring her daughter to school that day as well. It was important to me to show her story to the world. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ It’s your legacy too!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ United We Must Continue Stand! ⠀ To see the documentary, “The Children Were Watching”, in its entirety, please click the link in my bio @RubyBridgesOfficial. Special Thxs to Drew Associates for providing the Amazing Footage, @brnctt @leovolcy for their editing expertise and our Sister in the Struggle … SELENA🙏🏽⠀ ⠀ — Ruby Bridges (@rubybridgesofficial)

Una publicación compartida por Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el

Solo una maestra estaba dispuesta a aceptar a la niña, que pasó el año como una estudiante solitaria.

“Salud
