Kristofer Hivju, actor de Game of Thrones, tiene coronavirus

A través de su Instagram, el actor de “Game of Thrones” anunció que dio positivo a la prueba del coronavirus
El actor noruego, Kristofer Hivju, reconocido por interpretar a “Tormund Giantsbane” en “Game of Thrones”, dio positivo ante la prueba del coronavirus, así lo reveló a través de su red social.
Lamento decir que hoy he dado positivo por COVID19, coronavirus. Mi familia y yo nos aislaremos en casa todo el tiempo que sea necesario. Tenemos buena salud, sólo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado.»
“Lávense las manos, manténganse a 1.5 metros de distancia de los demás, quédense en cuarentena; simplemente hagan todo lo posible para detener la propagación del virus”.
Sus compañeros actores, expresaron apoyo al actor entre comentarios: “Amigo. Te mando todo mi amor y te deseo que mejores”, respondió el actor británico John Bradley. Por su parte, el irlandés, Liam Cunningham, también escribió: “Mejórate pronto, mi amigo”.
Otros famosos actores como Idris Elba y Tom Hanks, así como la esposa de este último, han hecho público que también padecen el virus.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
